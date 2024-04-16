Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.