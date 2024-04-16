Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $51.69

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

