Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 2,858,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

