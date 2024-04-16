iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $507.93. 6,460,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,557. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $435.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.37 and a 200-day moving average of $477.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

