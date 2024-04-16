iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 150,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.