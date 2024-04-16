Jefferies Financial Group Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$43.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.20.

TSE NWC opened at C$39.50 on Friday. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. North West’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

