Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.03. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.26.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

