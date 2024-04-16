Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 4.5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 863,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,184,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,206 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

