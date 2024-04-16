Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 8.3%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BIO-key International Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
About BIO-key International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.