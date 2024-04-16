Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Decreases By 5.8%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
ESI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 102,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,217. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
