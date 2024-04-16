Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Decreases By 5.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

Shares of JPPTY remained flat at $10.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Get JAPAN POST BANK alerts:

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.