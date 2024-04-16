Short Interest in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Drops By 11.6%

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,555. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Institutional Trading of Southern California Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 547,360 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

