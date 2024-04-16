SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 22,810 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 14,375 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 3,892,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $111.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

