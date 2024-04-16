Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys C$23,905.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 3,500 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.83 per share, with a total value of C$23,905.00.

John Charles Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, John Charles Mcconnell bought 7,800 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,570.60.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

VIT stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.