AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($155.61) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a £110 ($136.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £115.43 ($143.69).

LON AZN opened at £109.08 ($135.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,595.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($117.78) and a one year high of £123.92 ($154.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is £103.42 and its 200-day moving average is £104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 156 ($1.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 7,524.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

