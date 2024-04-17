Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

