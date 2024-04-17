CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.8%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $56.90. 296,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,831,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

