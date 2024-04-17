Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 1,012,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

