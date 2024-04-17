Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $355.60 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $355.60 billion and $17.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,961.56 or 0.04909503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00054254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,071,734 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

