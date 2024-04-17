Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 10%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 306,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 110,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
