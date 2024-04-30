McAdam LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

