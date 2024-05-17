First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Sells $46,415.95 in Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Kent Lorenz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, William Kent Lorenz sold 80 shares of First Business Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $34.50 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $100,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

