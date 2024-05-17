Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $418.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.21), with a volume of 466278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.12).
Redde Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £959.36 million, a PE ratio of 742.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 382.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 363.71.
Insider Transactions at Redde Northgate
In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.84), for a total value of £19,250 ($24,177.34). Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Redde Northgate Company Profile
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
