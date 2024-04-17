KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
KT Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE KT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 537,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. KT has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.