KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in KT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in KT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 537,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. KT has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

