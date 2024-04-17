Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.85

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 71933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,553,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

