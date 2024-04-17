Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) and Its Peers

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -100.22, meaning that their average stock price is 10,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.93 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.22 billion $15.09 million 5.54

Profitability

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.50% -375.51% -1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 330 953 1429 61 2.44

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

