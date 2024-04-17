Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,003 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

DOC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,733. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

