Wealth Alliance Sells 1,296 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

