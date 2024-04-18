16,697 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 706,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.58. 173,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days.

