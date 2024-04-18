AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 1.8% Higher

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.44 and last traded at $167.14. 1,193,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,592,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV
AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.