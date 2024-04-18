AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGNC. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 2,075,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.91 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

