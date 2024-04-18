Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.