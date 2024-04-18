Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

