Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

HON traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.07. 602,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

