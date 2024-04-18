Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $216.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $182.36 and last traded at $182.23. 8,541,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,507,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.28.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

