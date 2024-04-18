Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Target Price at $112.88

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.