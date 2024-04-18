Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

APOG stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 76.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

