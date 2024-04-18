Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OppFi by 490.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

