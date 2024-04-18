Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,957 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

