Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.72 Million

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $70.56 million and $15.72 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 70,511,448 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance USD Token Trading
