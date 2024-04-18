BTIG Research Cuts VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Price Target to $5.00

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFS stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $264,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

