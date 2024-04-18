KeyCorp Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $376.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $293.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.83, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

