Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.