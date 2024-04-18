CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,281,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,863,340. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

