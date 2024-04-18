CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.10. 3,509,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

