Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,437 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

