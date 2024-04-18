Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,745,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $134.34.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

