D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.43, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.74 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton
Insider Buying and Selling
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 873.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.