VPC Specialty Lending Investments (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 51.59 ($0.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of £143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.76 and a beta of 0.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 51.09 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.49 ($1.01).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

