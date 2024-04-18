Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.310-2.340 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.11%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

